NPW acquires Auto Plus and Pep Boys locations in Oregon and Washington

NPW Companies, a family-owned parts distributor with a national presence in the U.S., has acquired substantially all Oregon and Washington assets of parts distributor Auto Plus, which is owned and operated by Icahn Automotive Group.

Per the agreement, NPW has acquired 13 Auto Plus and two Pep Boys retail stores in Oregon and Washington state.

“This is a great opportunity to grow our parts business and increase our overall service levels in the Pacific Northwest,” said Larry Pacey, president and CEO of NPW Companies. “We have plenty of capacity in our Hillsboro, Ore. distribution center, and we are ready to extend our customer-first approach to these new locations and their customers. We welcome the new employees and customers to the NPW family.”

NPW, headquartered in Miami, Fla., is a shareholder owner of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. The company will convert and rebrand the acquired Auto Plus and Pep Boys locations as Auto Value parts stores.

Icahn Automotive will continue to own and operate all of its service centers under the Pep Boys brand in Oregon and Washington state, and will focus on serving the growing demands of do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and rapidly-growing fleets.

“NPW Companies is an excellent partner with a strong reputation in the region and nationwide, and this transaction will strengthen both organizations, while enabling us to focus on our store footprint in core growth markets,” said Chris Cox, CEO of Parts at Icahn Automotive Group. “I am pleased that our employees will benefit from being part of a great family-owned organization and our customers will continue to have access to premium brands and receive world-class service from a company with a proven track record of providing fast, reliable service and forging true partnerships.”

The deal was finalized Aug. 17, 2020.

NPW Companies was founded in 1969 by Larry Pacey, NPW Companies has been family-owned and operated for more than 50 years.

Auto Plus became part of the Icahn Automotive Group portfolio in 2015.

Icahn Automotive Group LLC consists of Pep Boys automotive aftermarket retail and service chain, Auto Plus automotive aftermarket parts distributor, Precision Tune Auto Care owned and franchised automotive service centers, and AAMCO Total Auto Care franchised service centers. The Company also is the licensor of Cottman Transmission and operates under several local brands. The businesses of Icahn Automotive total over 22,000 employees, over 2,000 company-owned and franchise locations, and 25 distribution centers throughout the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico

