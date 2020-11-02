Newly-formed Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association adds value for members

In a shuffle designed to give members more insights into the latest shifts in aftermarket customer finances, the former MEMA Financial Services Group (MFSG) and its Aftermarket Volume Group (AVG) have been combined to form the new AASA Aftermarket Volume Group (AAVG), which will operate as a council of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA).

The new council will continue to provide valued benefits and services to enable members to make better informed decisions on customer businesses.

Executive committee

AAVG has established a new executive committee featuring highly respected industry leaders to provide direction for the council and ensure increasing value for members. This includes:

Mike Duffy, Director of Aftermarket Accounts Receivable, DRiV Automotive division of Tenneco

Darcey Keene, Corporate Credit Manager, Standard Motor Products

Joe Yackanicz, Customer Financial Services (CFS) Director, Dorman Products

Current AAVG member benefits include: in-person and online discussion group meetings to review health and trends of customers, complimentary credit reference reports, access to legal advice on customer payment histories and bankruptcies, networking with other credit and finance professionals among suppliers, insights into Accounts Payable (AP), credit status, and other customer patterns, and ongoing education for aftermarket professionals

The next AAVG meeting will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10 am ET.

Additional information about AAVG is available by contacting Terry Sakiewicz, Senior Manager, Councils and Engagement.