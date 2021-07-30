New video showcases ADAS calibration

John Bean is showing how performing advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration with its Tru-Point system can help increase productivity and drive more business to their shops in a new video.

“ADAS calibration presents a growing opportunity for shops to drive more vehicles into their bays, and our new video provides a thorough overview of how Tru-Point can help shops capture and service that new business,” said Mariana Montovaneli, director of marketing for John Bean. “The video explains how the unique Tru-Point system combines high camera technology, targets and advanced software to save valuable time and generate accurate results.”

Tru-Point lets shops validate if vehicles meet OEM alignment specifications as well as proper target placement procedures. Real-time and visual target placement instructions streamline the ADAS calibration process from start to finish and accurate, easy-to-read reporting clearly identifies vehicle service needs.

The new video, entitled “Tru-Point ADAS Calibration System,” can be found on the MyTru-Point.com dedicated website, as well as on the John Bean YouTube channel.