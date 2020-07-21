New report puts Canadian auto fleet into perspective

The latest edition of the annual Automotive Report from TecAlliance suggests the Canadian light vehicle population could grow to 33,451,422 by 2023.

It pegs the 2019 number of vehicles in operation (VIO) at 32,396,756.

The 125-page TecAlliance 2020 Automotive Report offers unique market insights about global VIO data, comparing countries within six regions around the world.

Based in Maastricht, Netherlands, the project employs dozens of data specialists, data analysts, data-staging engineers, developers and data scientists.

In addition to a comprehensive section on electric vehicle facts, the report discusses the top 10 vehicle platforms in use around the world.

It also includes updated information on the popularity of various fuel types around the world.

The TecAlliance analysis found that in five countries in North America (Canada, Dominican Repulbic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the United States) petrol is used in 85.8% of the 318 million light vehicles in operation.

That’s up 0.7% from 2018 figures.

Other fuels in use in North America are:

8.6% Flex fuel

2.1% Diesel fuel (down 0.3% from 2018)

2.0% hybrid

0.9% Acc/Electric

0.5% Alternative

Canadian fuel use figures are in the chart below.

The latest report is free to subscribers of the TecAlliance newsletter.