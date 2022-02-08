New hex adapter from ProMaxx Tool

A new tool from ProMaxx Tool turns a ratchet into a hex screwdriver to reach tight spaces.

The PowerDrive Hex Adapter converts any type of quarter-inch drive ratchet, including electric, air and hand, into a high-torque hex screwdriver. What differentiates it from others is small, half-inch-tall profile. The compact adapter design allows users to reach limited access areas with an included straight-head or Phillips-head hardened-steel bit.

Additionally, the PowerDrive Hex accepts any quarter-inch security hex shank specialty bit. This allows technicians to use their ratchet for any repair, even in tight sections of the engine compartment.

“Technicians are plagued by having to access stubborn fasteners in difficult-to-reach places,” said ProMaxx Founder and President Jeffrey Del Rossa. “These tasks often require more torque than it is possible to deliver manually with the tooling by hand. Attaching the PowerDrive Hex to a quarter-inch drive ratchet gives techs the torque they need to speed up the process and become more productive.”