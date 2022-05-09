New head for Hitachi’s aftermarket business

Hitachi Astemo Americas announced it has appointed Gary Plover as its vice president and Americas aftermarket business division head.

The company, which is marking 92 years in business, manufactures and markets engine management, electric powertrain and integrated vehicle controls for major automotive manufacturers around the world.

In his role, Plover will lead one of the company’s fastest-growing business segments, which includes more than four locations across North and South America and a team of nearly 100 employees.

According to an announcement, Plover first joined Hitachi Astemo as director of aftermarket sales. He has 25 years of national and international sales experience within the aftermarket industry.

“I am excited to lead the Hitachi Astemo Americas Aftermarket team,” Plover said in the announcement. “Although the aftermarket auto parts space is crowded, I’m impressed with the growth I’ve seen in this division. With our team’s continued focus to expand coverage and deliver the highest quality parts every time, on time, the future is bright.”