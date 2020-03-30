New date announced for Congress of Auto Repair and Service

The Texas-based Automotive Service Association (ASA) is banking that the coronavirus pandemic will have subsided enough by late August to allow its Congress of Auto Repair & Service (CARS) to proceed.

The new date for the training event Aug. 24 and 25, at the Hurst Conference Center in Dallas-Fort Worth.

It will be co-located with the Technology & Telematics Forum (TTF). ASA will also hold its annual business meeting and record live podcasts during the event.

The event had originally been scheduled for May 4-5, 2020 but was cancelled because of the ongoing health concerns with the coronavirus.

Bob Wills, chairman of the ASA board of directors, said the board’s selection of the new date was made after careful consideration.

“We had to balance the health and safety of our participants with the challenges of scheduling amid other already scheduled events,” Wills said. “We remain optimistic that by holding it in August, we will not face any health concerns, and that we will be able to provide important, cutting-edge training that was already scheduled.”

He said one upside of the change in date is that the association will have more rooms available for attendees.

For more information and continuing updates on the event, click HERE.

