Navistar makes first donation to Canadian schools

Navistar has donated to Canadian technical programs for the first time. Two schools will benefit from the donation of equipment.

The program donated numerous pieces of equipment to technical colleges around the U.S. in the fourth quarter, which is when the first donations to Canadian programs was made through the TECH EmPOWERment initiative.

The program supplies accredited technical schools with equipment, real-world advisory counsel and prospects for aspiring technicians.

The two schools to receive the donations are New Brunswick Community College in Fredericton, by East Coast International Trucks, Inc., and Kemptville Campus Education and Community Centre in Kemptville, Ont., by Rush Truck Canada.

“Ensuring technical students around North America have updated technologies to learn with is a priority, and we are very proud to have organized our first of what I hope will be many equipment donations to Canada,” said Ana Salcido, manager of technician recruitment at Navistar. “In the future, we hope to extend this program even more.”

Navistar operates the International brand of trucks and diesel engines while also producing buses under the IC Bus brand.

The program has made almost 60 donations since 2016.