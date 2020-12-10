National Pronto Association & Automotive Distribution Network announce merger

The leadership of National Pronto Association and Automotive Distribution Network has announced the merger of the two organizations.

As of Jan. 1, 2021, the newly formed organization will be known as the Pronto Automotive Distribution Network.

Headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, Pronto Automotive Distribution Network will be led by Robert Roos as president and David Prater as executive vice president. The combined organization will represent over 250 members in North America with an estimated revenue of approximately $5 billion annually.

Members will continue to market under the Pronto, Parts Plus and Auto Pride names.

In addition, Pronto Automotive Distribution Network, together with Federated Auto Parts, will comprise the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group).

“Pronto members and staff are excited to partner with the Network team. The similarities between our two groups are significant, making the transition into one company a much easier path,” said Roos. “This merger will benefit Network and Pronto members, as well as our valued vendor partners, by increasing our membership footprint throughout North America and helping to ensure our collective future viability. In addition, the merger will enhance our position within The Group, working alongside our partners at Federated. I can’t think of a better way to start off the new year.”

“By forming the Pronto Automotive Distribution Network, we will have the ability to build on past success, make a greater impact in the marketplace, and identify more ways to benefit our members, supplier partners and associates,” added Prater. “Because the aftermarket is always evolving, taking this proactive step and merging two of the major program groups will help ensure our combined membership is well positioned to compete and achieve mutual success well into the future.”