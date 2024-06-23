Must-Have Gadgets and Apps to Enhance Your Road Trip Experience

For many people, summer means road trips. After all, the weather is warm (or hot, in some cases), making it the perfect time to get out of the house and explore. A road trip can be a day-long adventure or a multi-day journey, depending on your budget and how much time you can take off from your other obligations. While it may be tempting to get some friends together, hop in your car, and hit the road, a little bit of planning can go a long way toward ensuring you have a great time. That includes bringing along the right gadgets, which can help you have a smooth, enjoyable, and safe trip. In this article, we look at the essential gadgets and must-have apps you should consider bringing with you on your next road trip.

GPS Navigation System

This is probably a no-brainer, but it’s still worth mentioning: a GPS navigation system is a must for road trips. Most modern cars have GPS capabilities or entertainment systems you can connect your phone to wirelessly to use Google or Apple Maps or other apps. Even if you think you know where you’re going, you should enter the address of your destination into your map app to help you along the way. With these apps guiding your way, you’ll be able to monitor traffic conditions in real time, find alternate routes, and you might discover a few points of interest along the way. If you want to splurge, you can buy a dedicated GPS from a company like Garmin, which can come in especially handy if you’ll be traveling in remote areas that have limited cellular coverage.

Entertainment Apps

Road trips often mean spending a long time on the road. While your fellow travelers will do a good job of keeping you company, at some point, you might just want to zone out. If you’re taking a break from driving, using an entertainment app is a great way to pass the time while on the road. As online casinos have become more popular in recent years, they’ve become the online entertainment destination for many gamers. From table games to themed slots, online platforms like PokerStars Casino provide players with a variety of options. Beyond slots, there are a number of apps and online games travelers can choose from to keep them entertained, including casual puzzlers and RPGs. It’s just a question of finding a game they like.

Streaming apps like Prime Video, DisneyPlus, and Netflix are another entertainment option, offering a seemingly unlimited buffet of movies and TV shows. Apps like Spotify and Audible are great choices for those who want to listen to audiobooks or music while on the road.

Portable Power Banks

Having a dead battery and being unable to use their devices is one of the biggest frustrations travelers face when on the road. While many newer cars have at least one USB port you can use for charging batteries, if you’re traveling with multiple people, that’s not going to be enough. That’s where power banks come in; you can take these handy gadgets with you just about anywhere to charge your devices on the go. Look for one with multiple ports so you can charge several devices at the same time.

Dash Cams

After driving for a few years, you realize there’s almost always something that can go wrong. Dash cams are a way for you to protect yourself when the inevitable happens. You can install one of these cameras in your car, and it’ll record your entire journey and provide evidence in case of an accident or theft. There are all sorts of dash cams to choose from, including high-resolution models with night vision that’ll allow you to capture clear footage in all conditions.

Travel Planning Apps

While some road trips are spur of the moment, others require some planning, and travel planning apps can help you out with that. These apps make it easy to create detailed itineraries, discover attractions, and plan routes. Roadtrippers is one of the best apps for road trip enthusiasts and makes it easy to find scenic routes and unique destinations.