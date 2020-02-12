Mitchell 1 opens registration for workshop in Florida

Mitchell 1 will hold its first Shop Management Workshop April 30 – May 2 at the Rosen Center Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The training is designed for auto shop management software users who want to learn more advanced capabilities, shortcuts, and new features to run their businesses more efficiently.

The sessions will uncover strategies that attendees can use to compete successfully against dealerships, maximize their maintenance and repair opportunities, and enhance their relationships with customers.

The two-day training session focuses on best practices and guides users through all levels of functionality of Mitchell 1 Manager SE and ShopKey Shop Management SE. Topics will include optimal settings, workflow options, customization, reporting, scheduling, program security, inventory, purchase orders and aftermarket catalogs. Instructors will also guide attendees through the newest program features.

In addition, the latest optional modules that expand Manager SE capabilities are also covered: the ProSpect digital vehicle check-in/inspection app for mobile devices and MessageCenter for text messaging directly from the system. Attendees will also learn about the integrated Mitchell 1 SocialCRM auto shop marketing service during a casual evening reception.

The workshop will be led by Tim McDonnell, senior marketing manager for Manager SE, and Dan Johnson, product manager for Manager SE.

