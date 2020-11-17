Mitchell 1 Manager SE now includes online reports

With the latest release of Mitchell 1’s Manager SE shop management system, shop reports can be easily accessed anywhere from the Cloud, making it convenient for shop owners and managers to track their businesses’ performance while away from the shop premises.

“In response to shop owner requests, we’re pleased to announce this new option of online business reporting. This enables shop owners to easily check shop activity and performance at any of their locations from wherever they happen to be,” said Tim McDonnell, senior product marketing manager for Mitchell 1 Manager SE.

View SE reports from anywhere

Select Manager SE reports can now be viewed from an internet browser anywhere the owner or manager has a PC or mobile device with an internet connection. The feature is supported by Mitchell 1’s hybrid approach of leveraging cloud-based connectivity to current Manager SE systems, including the scheduler, online appointments and up-to-last-keystroke server-side data backups.

The most popular business reports are included, covering a variety of management, accounting and inventory reports such as business summary, work-in-progress, sales summary by service advisor, invoice profit summary, inventory part sales, outstanding purchase orders and more.

Additional updates that enhance the shop management software include:

Data validation now complements local daily database backups to help ensure the health of the shop’s Manager SE data and the ability to synchronize with internet services for current and future cloud features

Status mapping automatically matches the status of each appointment to the status of its associated repair order. These mappings may be customized according to shop preferences.

Manager SE shop management software helps mechanical auto repair shops streamline workflow and track activity from estimate to invoice.

The tools and reports in Manager SE give shops a 360-degree view of the entire operation, helping them manage repairs, customer service and the overall business more efficiently and profitably. Manager SE is integrated with ProDemand, Mitchell 1’s comprehensive repair information system, to further increase shop productivity.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.