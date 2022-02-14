Mevotech names new sales director

Eric Schillinger has been picked as Mevotech’s new sales director for the east coast United States.

The company made the announcement Jan. 7, noting that he will serve as a key member of Mevotech’s business development team.

Schillinger has more than 12 years of experience in retail sales management. He will bring knowledge from outside the industry to the company.

He was most recently the vice president of member engagement at MTC Federal Credit Union.

“We are delighted to have Eric join the US sales team,” said Russ Eggert, vice president of U.S. sales at Mevotech. “He has a proven track record driving business with his tremendous focus on relationship management and customer experience.”