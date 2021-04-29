Mevotech announces first-to-market Supreme front upper control arms

Mevotech has announced the availability of first-to-market Supreme front upper control arms (CMS251235/CMS251236).

Mevotech Supreme front upper control arms CMS251235 and CMS251236 feature an enhanced stamping profile, which offers additional bracing on key areas of the frame to increase assembly strength and rigidity. The ball joint is engineered with greaseable self-lubricating sintered metal bearings to optimize performance and increase part durability under all service conditions.

Mevotech now offers complete front-end coverage for the 2016 and newer Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango within the Supreme line. This latest release rounds out other available first-to-markets for the 2016 and newer WK2 platform, including; front lower ball joints, front inner and outer tie rod ends and rear upper lateral arms for vehicles equipped with the automatic leveling option.

For steering and suspension repair solutions, Professional Technicians can now choose from the full Supreme line for the over 1.3 million 2016 and newer Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs in the United States and Canada.