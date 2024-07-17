MEMA hosts Remanufacturing Roadshow & Annual Conference

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers hosted the Remanufacturing Roadshow and Annual Conference last month.

From June 25-26 in Greenville, S.C., industry leaders and innovators came together for an event focused on the future of remanufacturing.

Attendees were treated to exclusive tours of Circuit Board Medics, Standard Motor Products and Bosch Rexroth facilities to take in cutting-edge manufacturing processes.

The conference featured sessions, including Innovations & Challenges in High Voltage Battery Life Cycle Management and Emerging Technologies and a Focus on Circularity: Driving Opportunities for Remanufacturing. These sessions offered insights into current trends and technological advancements in the industry. Discussions on effective marketing strategies and industry perceptions took place during Increasing Demand for Remanufacturing Starts with Understanding Perception and Reality.

Attendees took part in networking opportunities, including a dinner at Fluor Field where attendees took in a minor league baseball game. They also had the option to tour the graduate research labs at Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research.

“The Remanufacturing Roadshow and Annual Conference truly showcased the important role of remanufacturing in the automotive and commercial vehicle aftermarket,” said John Chalifoux, chief operating officer of MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers. “The collaboration, innovation, and dedication of our members is inspiring and will drive our industry forward.”