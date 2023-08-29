Mazda drops EV in U.S., stays in Canada

The Mazda MX-30 electric vehicle has been killed off in U.S., but will live on, for now, in Canada.

No new models will be available in the U.S. after the 2023 model but Canadians can expect to see 2024 options in showrooms.

The MX-30 is Mazda’s only battery electric offering at the moment. The company will be redirecting resources to hybrids and plug-in hybrids, which it offers in other models, following the MX-30’s exit.

The MX-30 didn’t carry much in terms of range, only offering a max of 161 km on a single charge with a price tag of more than $42,000 in Canada. By comparison, the Hyundai Kona EV for the same price gives you a top out of 415 km in range.

And, of course, range would be further diminished in this part of the world as opposed to the U.S. where part of the country doesn’t see the same type of cold weather northern Canada would.

“In Canada, we can confirm the MX-30 will be on sale for the 2024 model year,” said Mazda Canada’s public relations manager Chuck Reimer. “More details on this model will be shared at a later date closer to on sale timing this winter.”