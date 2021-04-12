Lumileds launches new LED headlights by Philips

Lumileds, a leading lighting solutions company for the automotive industry, has just launched its advanced line of Philips X-tremeUltinon LED headlight bulbs and fog light bulbs.

These one-piece headlight bulbs are street legal in Canada and offer Canadian drivers a simple, plug-and-play upgrade replacement for conventional halogen headlight bulbs. Philips X-tremeUltinon LED Headlight Bulbs are noticeably whiter and brighter than standard headlights and illuminate the road clearly without blinding oncoming drivers. They deliver a powerful, arctic white light with a colour temperature of up to 5800 K for high-end styling, and incorporate superior light diffusion to place the light precisely where drivers need it. Safe beam technology creates a uniform and accurate beam pattern with the right cutoff point to reduce nighttime glare.

Philips X-tremeUltinon LED headlight bulbs feature a highly compact, one-piece bulb design that minimizes headlamp space requirements and makes installation easier and hassle-free in a wide variety of vehicles.

The new Philips X-tremeUltinon LED bulbs are available in 9005, 9006, 9012, H1, H3, H4, H7, H11 headlight, and H8/H16 fog light applications.