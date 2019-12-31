Lobbying efforts top AIA list of 2019 achievements

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada held more than 70 one-on-one meetings with elected officials across the country in its advocacy efforts for fair and equal access to vehicle data and the upskilling and retraining of the workforce.

At the end of a year that AIA describes as being “dominated by politics,” it released its list of achievements in 2019. Among them:

* We launched the Automotive Service Associate Program (ASAP) that brought the voice and strength of the neighbourhood shop into the AIA Canada family, and we spread its reach in western Canada by enrolling the member base of the Canadian Independent Automotive Association (CIAA) into the program.

* We increased the Canadian aftermarket’s international profile by joining with American and Mexican aftermarket associations in forming the Car Care Council of North America (CCCNA).

* We prepared and launched two of four research reports on consumer behaviour, which looked at how Canadian drivers feel about vehicle maintenance and repair, and how the growth in on-line shopping is affecting the automotive aftermarket.

* We hosted seminars in Toronto and Vancouver designed to introduce aftermarket professionals to electric and hybrid vehicles.

* Organized and participated in insightful webinars on the challenges facing the aftermarket.

* Through the AIA High Fives for Kids Foundation, we provided more than $27,000 in scholarships and other educational funding, including a new scholarship aimed at the children of AIA Canada members. We also distributed over $22,000 in grants to child and youth oriented charities across the country.

The AIA’s year-end message states that the association looks forward to continuing to fight for the aftermarket’s interests.

“As the industry is faced with constant changes such as consolidation, access to vehicle data, succession planning, hiring and retaining talent, and new business costs, one thing remains constant – our commitment to the sustainability and prosperity of the entire supply and service chain,” it states. “Your membership has allowed us to protect the interests of the industry and we thank you.”

The association also thanked its board and division members for their countless volunteer hours.

www.aiacanada.com