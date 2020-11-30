Liqui-Moly hires its 101st employee of 2020

As of Dec. 1, Liqui-Moly, will welcome its 101st new employee in 2020.

“As an exporter to 150 countries, we are also suffering from the global pandemic. But this is no reason to give up,” said Ernst Prost, managing director, Liqui-Moly. “We are taking advantage of this crisis and are pulling together with full force. The crisis is too huge to allow it to pass unused.”

This year, the lubricant specialist has attracted a lot of attention because of its countercyclical approach. The medium-sized company is fighting the crisis with television and radio spots as well as full-coverage print and online campaigns. For this purpose, the marketing budget was almost doubled. On top of that, the company donated almost 6 million euro worth of products to rescue and relief forces around the world.

“Now is our chance to pull the rug out from under the other oil companies. They hide away and dismiss people. But we really step on the gas,” Prost said. “In order to master all this, we need a strong team. That’s why we are pleased to hire new employees. You have to consider that, despite the crisis, we are still seeing an increase in sales, even though there has been a massive decline in global oil and fuel consumption. That’s an incredible achievement.”

The company will welcome the 100th and 101st new employees this year on Dec. 1, 2020.

About the new hires

The number 100 this year, José Cruz (business development executive), as well as the number 101, Borja Sanchez-Laulhé (technical sales executive), will support the team at Liqui-Moly Iberia in Spain, the subsidiary for the countries Spain and Portugal.

“I am sure that, with both employees, we have been able to attract excellent people whose experience and commitment are a perfect fit for us,” said Matthias Bleicher, general director of Liqui-Moly Iberia. “Together, we will do our best for the entire company and our customers.”

All together, Liqui-Moly now employs 990 employees, and the 1,000th mark is not far away, according to Prost.

“We owe it to every single employee and every single partner to continue to do our utmost and not rest on the successes of recent years,” Prost said. “Since March, we have been fighting around the clock to maintain and expand jobs. So many individual livelihoods depend on this.”