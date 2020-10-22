Liqui Moly & Edd China team up for video series

YouTuber Edd China, also known for his Discovery Channel TV series “Wheeler Dealers” has teamed up with Liqui Moly to create a series of video tutorials.

China is using his own Ford Mondeo ST200 and his Range Rover to show the simplest tricks of how Liqui Moly, when used properly, can save money and extend the life expectancy of the vehicle.

“We are delighted that such a likeable and authentic expert like Edd China is impressed by the quality of our products,” said Liqui Moly’s marketing director, Peter Baumann. “This is where two cult brands come together to provide a broad international audience with practical tips on the functionality and value retention of their vehicles.”

The weekly videos can be seen on www.liqui-moly.com, on the Liqui Moly social media accounts and on all Drivetribe channels.