Light vehicle sales marked by ‘wild swings’

DesRosier Automotive Consultants reports a ‘relative improvement’ in light-vehicle sales in June.

The Canadian sales picture saw some wild swings in provincial performance, DesRosier analysts said.

Sales totalled an estimated 156,000 units—down only 15.7% from June of last year.

Among the provinces, Quebec and Newfoundland both managed estimated sales increases in June, rising 8.8% above previous figures as pent-up demand among consumers likely drove markets higher.

Other provinces did not fare nearly as well. Ontario saw a 24.7% decrease in sales versus June 2019 – although it was still the volume leader.

Nova Scotia and British Columbia also continued to record significant decreases, down 33.3% and 26.3% respectively.