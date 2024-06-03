KYB promotes from withing for new sales manager

Nick Tufo

Nick Tufo has been promoted to regional sales manager – east region at KYB Americas.

He has spent the last eight years as a territory sales manager. The announcement comes after Ryan Dickerman was promoted from the same role to national sales manager.

“Nick has repeatedly proven his ability to be successful in this new position,” Dickerman says. “His management of the New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania territory has prepared him well to lead the staff of territory sales managers that make up the east region, which includes most of the states east of the Mississippi.”

Tufo spends his spare time playing roller hockey, sim racing and hanging out with his wife, kids and dog.