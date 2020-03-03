Kukui names new CEO

Kukui Corporation has named Lorie Sharp as the organization’s new chief executive officer.

Sharp succeeds Todd Westerlund who, after leading the company’s transformation over the past several years, will continue to lead Kukui’s sales and marketing machine as chief revenue officer.

The selection of Sharp underscores the commitment of the company’s board of directors to support the needs of Kukui’s customers, as rapid advancements in technology change the landscape of the automotive aftermarket industry.

Sharp brings over 20 years of experience leading and transforming innovative global automotive companies through ever-changing competitive landscapes. Most recently, Sharp served as the managing director of asTech, a global provider of vehicle electronic systems for the automotive industry.

“Kukui is a vibrant company with a strong brand at the forefront of marketing innovation for the automotive aftermarket industry,” said Sharp. “It is an exciting time of unprecedented growth and opportunity in the automotive industry at large, and I am honored to be joining Kukui to continue its mission of supporting the success of automotive businesses worldwide.”

Westerlund said building Kukui into the industry leader that it has become was an amazing experience.

“In the next phase of our growth, I am excited to be able to provide my laser focus to driving our sales and marketing teams,” he said.

Kukui executive chairman, Jim Tallman thanked Westerlund for his “transformational leadership” and for laying the foundation for Kukui’s future success over the last couple of years.

“As we usher in a new era of growth, Lorie Sharp’s deep understanding of the market opportunities and challenges facing the automotive aftermarket industry, combined with Todd’s sales and marketing expertise, will provide the strong leadership team we require to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” he said

Kukui is the maker of the All-in-One Success Platform, which empowers each of its’ clients with advanced business intelligence powered by an integrated suite of business marketing solutions and custom-built websites that are optimized for high sales conversion.

