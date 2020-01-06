Auto Service World
News   January 6, 2020   by Allan Janssen

Kevin Brimble to head ACDelco national sales, marketing

Kevin Brimble has been promoted to ACDelco’s new national sales and marketing manager, at Customer Care and Aftersales, General Motors of Canada.

He brings a diverse background of field, finance, marketing and sales experience with 20 years at General Motors of Canada.

In addition to managing sales for ACDelco Canada’s aftermarket customers, Brimble will assume all marketing and communications responsibilities.

He will be working with the ACDelco field sales and marketing team to support ACDelco’s sales initiatives, including their business partner loyalty programs.

