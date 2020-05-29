Kenny Gross to head special markets for Mevotech

Kenny Gross has been named sales director, special markets for chassis component manufacturer Mevotech.

He will report directly to Todd Hack, executive vice president, sales and marketing.

“Kenny joined Mevotech just over a year ago, and since that time, he has made great strides as a regional sales director in the Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, Georgia, and Carolina areas,” Hack said.

In his new role, Gross will focus on generating leads and building relationships with potential customers in special markets.

“This is a new initiative for Mevotech as we work to sell into new channels such as the medium and heavy duty markets, and specialty manufacturers such as ATV and UTV,” Hack said.

www.mevotech.com