By the Numbers: Jobbers and Wholesalers

80%

In 2019, the percentage of e-commerce purchases (by dollar volume) that was picked up at a retail location as opposed to delivered to a home.

NPD Group

98.5%

In 2019, the share of global light vehicles powered at least in part by internal combustion engine. (ICE-only comprises about 91%.)

88%

By 2035, the predicted share of global light vehicles powered at least in part by internal combustion engine. (ICE-only comprises about 48%.)

62%

By 2050, the predicted share of global light vehicles powered at least in part by internal combustion engine. (ICE-only comprises about 31%.)

IHS Markit

7,126

Number of locations selling motor vehicle parts and accessories in Canada. Total of wholesalers: 2,472. Total of retailers: 4,654.

AIA: A Case of Disruption Report, 2019

37.2%

The drop in auto parts production in Q1 2020 due to Covid-19. Production dropped 25.3% in April 2020, after a drop of 15.8% in March 2020.

Industry Indicators June 2020, Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association

36%

Percentage of Canadians that say they would lose trust in an organization following a data breach.

Data Protection Report 2019, Shred-It

US $513.8 billion

Forecast size of the global automotive aftermarket by 2027, registering a compounded annual growth rate of 4.0%. Current value: approximately US $418 billion.

Grand View Research, Inc.

533,740

New light vehicle registrations in Canada in 2019.

2021 Factbook, Auto Care Association

11th

Canadian global ranking in terms of number of vehicle registrations.

Countryeconomy.com

336,000

The deficit in sold vehicles in Canada for the first six months of 2020, compared to the first six months of 2019 – a decline of 34.3%.

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants