Is the next ‘word-of-mouth’ video testimonials?

You-Tubers and Instagrammers can make a living reviewing products and services. Their channels have become marketing alternatives for manufacturers who want to introduce a new product to a niche group.
As an example of how these e-spokespeople can influence the market, check out this video from internet blogger Chris Fix, who has more than a million subscribers on YouTube. His “how-to” and product-review videos reach an impressive numbers of auto enthusiasts. Unpaid and unsolicited, videos like this have a lot of credibility with the target audience.
Tell us what bloggers you read or watch. We’re preparing a story on how ‘word-of-mouth’ is changing in the Internet age. Leave a comment below or drop me a line at allan@newcom.ca.
Code: NRSFix30 for 30% off brakes. I don’t make any money if you buy the pads, they are for you guys. You guys remember when I went to the @nrsbrakes facility in Toronto and filmed an episode on how brake pads are made? Well one year later here are what the brakes look like. No rust means my pads will last longer than painted pads which is awesome! I’m actually surprised there was absolutely no rust on them! I go offroad, to the beach, and drive on salted roads in the winter. Pretty cool to test out and see how they old you! Curious what 2 years will look like! #ChrisFix #NRSbrakespartner #diy #brakes #howto #howitsmade #pickup #brakepads #chrisfixit #heyguys
