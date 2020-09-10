Is the next ‘word-of-mouth’ video testimonials?

You-Tubers and Instagrammers can make a living reviewing products and services. Their channels have become marketing alternatives for manufacturers who want to introduce a new product to a niche group.

As an example of how these e-spokespeople can influence the market, check out this video from internet blogger Chris Fix, who has more than a million subscribers on YouTube. His “how-to” and product-review videos reach an impressive numbers of auto enthusiasts. Unpaid and unsolicited, videos like this have a lot of credibility with the target audience.

