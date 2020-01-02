Integrated Supply Network has new CEO

Tim Kolbus has been appointed chief executive officer of Integrated Supply Network, the Lakeland, Fla.-based distributor of automotive tools, equipment, and supplies.

Prior to his appointment as CEO, Kolbus served the organization as chief supply chain officer.

Bruce Weber, former CEO and now the company’s new executive chairman of the board, said Kolbus’s breadth of leadership experience and team building will be invaluable to ISN as it prepares to expand in 2020 and beyond.

“Kolbus has a proven track record of developing cost efficient digital marketplace, distribution and delivery solutions that allow supplier partners and customers to focus on their core strengths while conserving capital,” Weber said. “We’re thrilled that Tim will be at that helm of ISN to increase our operational competitiveness through a combination of solutions innovation, technology and rigor.”

Kolbus held several senior leadership roles with Arrow Electronics prior to joining ISN, spending much of his career developing end to end supply chain solutions for Arrow’s partners, similar to how ISN is developing its partnerships with the top manufacturers and customers in the automotive tool, equipment and supplies space.

www.isnweb.com