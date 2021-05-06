Industry rallies behind NAPA employee who lost home to house fire

Jason Miller has made many connections in the aftermarket over the last two decades.

As a sales rep for Goodyear, then as a service manager in Ancaster, in the last five years he has held two positions at NAPA Auto Parts Ontario.

He never would have imagined how these connections would come through for him in recent weeks.

On April 27, Miller’s house, which he shares with his wife, Ashley, son, Brayden (3), daughter, Alecy (six months), and their cat, was engulfed in flames. Thankfully, their were no injuries due to the fire, and the cat was rescued and returned safely by the Burlington Fire Department.

However, the fire, smoke and water damage are extensive. All of the family’s belongings were destroyed. Currently, Miller and his family have moved into a temporary residence while they attempt to get back on their feet. Unfortunately, the house that caught fire had recently been sold, with the closing date six weeks away. Miller and his family had planned to purchase their dream home in Trenton, Ont.

Faced with legal issues, insurance hurdles, and a temporary housing situation, uncertainty about their future home in Trenton, they are struggling to pick up the pieces. Immediately, his colleagues stepped up to the plate with donations of clothes, food, toys and gift cards. As the word spread across Miller’s network, A Go Fund Me page was set up last in their name, and within 24 hours the goal of $10,000 was achieved.

The Millers are blown away by how quickly his industry family rallied together to help them get back on their feet.

They are also continuing to accept donations of childrens’ clothing (boys size 4-5, 9+ month infant), toys, food, gift cards.

To make a donation to the Miller’s GoFund Me page, click here.