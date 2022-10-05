In Memoriam: Ray Stephenson

Top Shops Supplies announced the passing of its owner and operator Ray Stephenson.

Stephenson died suddenly on Sept. 23. After running his own body shop, he opened Top Shops Auto Body Supplies in 1980 in Barrie, Ontario, serving the York, Muskoka and Bruce counties.

“Ray established a strong following with many customers, technicians, either prep, body or painting. Ray was one of the good guys who built his business on strong work ethic, integrity, honesty and ensuring customers had the correct options for restoring any repairs,” said Jeffrey Murphy from Top Shops in an announcement. “Ray worked side by side with his two (out of three) of his amazing children, Darlene and Darryl Stephenson. Over 40+ years of building a successful strong business, Ray was proudly joined in the jobber store by two of his grandchildren, Elizabeth and Bailey. A true testament to good business sense and strong family values.”

Along with his wife Liivi of 56 years, the pair built many friendships through several car shows in Canada and the U.S.

“Thank you, Ray, for all the amazing stories, help and mentorships you have given all of us,” Murphy added. “You’re one of a kind.”