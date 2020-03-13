In light of virus, AASA Vision to be a ‘digital conference’

Organizers of the 2020 AASA Vision Conference say growing concerns about COVID-19 have led them to abandon their normal format and transition to a “digital experience.”

In a statement on the conference website, AASA says “Given the current environment of health advisories, travel bans, and speaker cancellations, AASA would be unable to host an on-site Vision Conference that meets the expectations of the premiere automotive aftermarket executive gathering.”

Taking what it calls “the responsible course of action at this time,” they’ll offer an online Vision experience with all of the speakers and panelists that had been planned.

The association will go ahead with its announcement of the AASA Channel Excellence Award presented by Epicor, enriching video content, and the ability to interact with thought leaders and event participants.

Attendees will need to visit the association website for details.