IHS Markit adds to new executives in key roles

IHS Markit, a global supplier of automotive analytics and data solutions, has added two industry veterans to lead strategic business areas within the firm.

Joe Kyriakoza has been named to the new role of vice president and general manager of Automotive Marketing Services, while David Mondragon has been named vice president, Integrated Marketing and Incentive Management Solutions.

Kyriakoza will be responsible for overseeing the strategy, sales and product functions for the business across digital and offline marketing, including audiences and measurement. His team leads efforts to aid OEMs, dealers, and affiliates in making better decisions and driving stronger results for their various marketing initiatives by ensuring Polk Audience and Measurement solutions by IHS Markit are available through all tech and media channels and platforms.

“We recognize the need to continue to provide innovative solutions for our customers in today’s increasingly competitive environment,” said Joe LaFeir, senior vice president, automotive, at IHS Markit. “Joe and David join us with a wealth of experience, and significant expertise across marketing, manufacturing and retail that will help us deliver solutions that meet the needs of our customers now and into the future.”

Kyriakoza joins IHS Markit after spending nearly five years at Oracle, most recently as Group VP, North American Brand Sales for Oracle Data Cloud. Kyriakoza was also previously VP and GM of Automotive at Oracle Data Cloud, and an executive team member at Datalogix while holding the same title. Joe brings more than 20 years of experience in the automotive, marketing, advertising, data, and software domains. Prior to Datalogix, he spent more than five years at Jumpstart Automotive Group and Hearst in various roles leading product strategy, marketing and national sales.

“I am thrilled to be joining IHS Markit in such an important function,” said Kyriakoza. The automotive business at IHS Markit is driven by a wealth of industry-leading data and information assets that auto OEMs, dealers and their affiliates need to be successful in an ever-evolving industry. I am committed to building the suite of offerings with the goal of helping our customers and partners drive the best business outcomes possible.”

Mondragon will lead the development and launch of new innovative products and services leveraging IHS Markit industry-leading data assets with automotiveMastermind (part of IHS Markit) technologies. The goal is to establish a new foundational platform for OEMs at tier 1, 2 & 3 to support core functions of loyalty, retention and conquest as well as new capabilities in incentive planning and optimization. These new products will help IHS Markit clients more effectively link sales and marketing activity from OEM to dealer, ultimately improving customer conversion and sales.

Mondragon brings to IHS Markit deep automotive experience from OEM to retailer. His career includes more than 30 years at Ford Motor Company, including President & CEO of Ford Canada as well as U.S. Executive Director roles in both Sales and Marketing. Most recently, he was Executive Director of Retail Innovation & Strategy, responsible for developing and leading strategic partnerships to simplify offers and grow sales, while also exploring the “future of retail” to inform development of advanced retail selling tools to meet the needs of current and next generation consumers.

“IHS Markit is an incredible company with extremely talented people,” said Mondragon. “I am honored to work in such a collaborative and engaging environment and look forward to help IHS Markit customers improve their operational efficiency and marketing effectiveness for many years to come.”

Both new leaders report to LaFeir and are based in the IHS Markit office in Southfield, Mich.