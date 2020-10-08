Ideal Supply has new general sales manager

Mike Smith has been appointed to the role of general sales manager for Listowel, Ont.-based parts distributor Ideal Supply.

Company president Tim MacDonald made the announcement, saying Smith will manage the strategic direction of Ideal’s three sales divisions – electrical, industrial and automotive.

Smith has worked his way through the Ideal Supply organization over 28 years, starting in the warehouse, several branch counters, and purchasing. He initiated the company’s Safety Supply program in 2010, and has been sales manager of Ideal’s electrical division since 2012.

“Mike represents much of the best of Ideal Supply, making a huge positive contribution to the company over the years, while being engaged in his community in numerous roles,” MacDonald said. “We are confident his energy, professionalism and work ethic will continue to serve the company well into the future.”

Ideal Supply is a subsidiary of Groupe Deschenes Inc.

www.idealsupply.com