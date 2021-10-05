Hyundai hybrids recalled over vehicle fire risk

Hyundai is recalling 2017 Tucson and Sonata hybrids due to defects with the hybrid power units.

The recall affects 130,000 of these vehicles in Canada and the U.S. combined.

This is on top of hundreds of thousands of other Hyundais recalled earlier this summer. In May, 390,000 of its vehicles were recalled for two problems that could cause a fire in the engine. The largest part of the recall covered more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015.

With the Tucsons and Sonatas, they’re powered by the 2.0-litre inline-4 “Nu” gas engine. Both Kia and Hyundai investigated the issue that has caused 45 non-crash-related engine fires, according to reports. A manufacturing problem has caused premature wear of the connection rod bearings was found. Continual operation with the problem can cause the connecting rod bearing to seize. That can potentially cause the seized rod to puncture the engine block, leak oil and ignite a fire.

2017 Hyundai Tucson hybrid

Vehicle owners might notice the engine knock or it producing reduced or hesitant power. They may also smell smoke or something burning. The “Check Engine” or oil pressure lights might turn on. The engine could also stall at highway speeds, increasing the risk of a fire.

Hyundai said it will inspect the engine for bearing damage and replace the engine with a new one. The remedy will also include a software update to monitor unusual engine vibrations. There will be no cost to vehicle owners to fix the issue. They can expect a notification about the recall in early November.

