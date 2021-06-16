How to create a simple digital marketing plan for your local automotive business

This article first appeared in the May/June issue of Jobber News. Click HERE to access the digital version.
As any business owner can attest, creating a strategic marketing plan is no easy feat. Do you wonder how to market yourself and your business to keep your customers buying from you while also promoting your shop for you?
Here, you’ll find an easy-to-use system that can help you uncover market opportunities, determine which marketing channels to use, and how to do so effectively to win more business.
Knowing what you want to achieve is the most integral part of any marketing plan, followed by knowing why. Based on your existing knowledge and market insight, you likely know best where your most relevant opportunities to grow your business are.
The traditional S.M.A.R.T method of goal-setting is a great starting point for any marketing plan; set goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound. Applying this methodology to your defined market opportunities will help you understand if they’re indeed goals that make sense to work towards, or if additional research is required before moving ahead. Vague goals are the enemy of success.
Whether your business works directly with consumers or you’re a B2B supplier, knowing who specifically buys your products will help you uncover more buyers. Knowing their pain points, as well as how your unique selling proposition (what makes you better than the competition) can help solve those problems is key.
Based on the size of your market, number of direct competitors, and customer base, you may have an idea of your current market share. Choose to either find more customers like those your business already serves, or to begin serving new customers types.
Customer types are often referred to as buyer personas, which are detailed descriptions of who the buyer is, what problems they face, their financials, decision-making status, as well as other key details that determine if they’re a strong fit to buy from your business. Those that fit are referred to as “ideal personas,” while those that you don’t want to do business with are called “negative personas.” Make an effort to get as detailed as possible for both.
For example, you may sell parts direct-to-consumer in a busy city. It’s likely that there are customers in your market area that don’t yet work with you. Write down everything you know about these customers: where they are, what types of jobs they have, what their family status may be, what similarities they have to your existing customers, and how you can help them. This is the start to one of your ideal buyer personas.
Armed with buyer personas, you’ll understand where you can find your ideal customers. Here are some channels to consider adding to your mix and when they may work best:
There’s no one-size-fits all approach to choosing the right marketing and content-sharing platforms. Those that will work well in one market may flop in another. Doing your research is critical.
The tried-and-true marketing funnel, or buyer’s journey, is a framework that takes unknowing customers to loyal buyers. Understanding how to best reach your desired buyers will look different for each step:
No marketing plan is perfect, and that’s why optimization is so important. Track each of your activities and expenses to understand their impact on your business. While there are steps of a marketing plan that are near-impossible to track, remembering the following tips will help you stay focused:
Great marketing takes time: any new campaign or initiative needs time to stick.
Brand matters more than you think: knowing what makes you special makes all the difference. Tell the world!
Strategic variety matters: customers are using more mediums than ever before—choose the channels that are the most relevant to your user base and stay focused on those. You don’t need to be on every single one.
Learn what numbers matter to each campaign: with awareness campaigns, impressions are an important metric, with low-funnel campaigns, clicks and conversions matter more. The intangibles matter across all campaign types.
Do your research and work with a trusted professional: there are many empty promises and “gurus” out there. Working with an agency with a proven track record and tracking tools will set you on the right path.
Test & optimize: don’t write a platform off because one campaign doesn’t work. Test campaigns with different images, messages, and at different funnel steps to see what resonates with your audience.
Wherever your business is, the right marketing plan can make sure you’re seen or forgotten. Ensure that you’re putting a focused effort into your marketing or are working with an agency that can do so for you.
Whit Norrad is the Director of Client Marketing Strategy at FlexDealer. Flex is the creative marketing agency that breathes life into your marketing, strategy, website, and advertising.
Website: www.whitnorrad.com + www.flexdealer.com
Social: @whitnorrad on all platforms
