How Personal Injury Lawyers Help Hit-and-Run Accident Victims

In every state, those involved in car accidents are required by law to stay at the scene of the accident until the police arrive. Those who flee the scene of an accident without pausing to identify themselves or offer assistance to other victims after causing an accident may be considered hit-and-run drivers. Hit-and-run drivers may face jail time, criminal charges, and monetary damages.

Hit-and-run accidents result in an extra burden in addition to the usual headache. The longer a hit-and-run victim must wait to receive medical attention, the more severe their injuries may be.

Furthermore, hit-and-run victims are less likely to receive financial compensation for certain damages resulting from the collision (such as auto repairs and medical expenses) if they cannot identify the person who hit them.

Hence, the presence of a lawyer becomes even more essential in order to handle the extra burden. In this article, we shall look at how personal injury lawyers can help hit-and-run accident victims.

What Can an Attorney Do for You?

Hit-and-run accident victims have to go through a world of suffering. Not only do they have to deal with the injuries sustained, but they also have to focus on meeting their daily expenses, among other things. Having to file a case amidst all this can be an added burden. This is where a personal injury is extremely useful. The sections below discuss how they help victims.

Investigate the Accident

Any accident claim process begins with an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident and determine the person(s) behind it.

In an attempt to determine liability and ensure that you have a valid case, your attorney will investigate the events leading up to the accident. One standard error people make is assuming that they have a case simply because the other party hit and escaped.

The value of your compensation will take a hit depending on the percentage of your contribution to the accident versus that of the other party involved. It also relies on the particular state’s law since it differs from one state to another.

Identification of the At-Fault Party

Your attorney will make every effort to identify and track down the driver who fled the scene through a thorough investigation and examination of the available evidence. It is imperative that you take legal action against the hit-and-run driver in order to maximize your settlement.

You can make a claim for your accident-related losses from the driver’s insurance carrier once you have located them. In the event that the driver lacks insurance, you will have to file a personal injury lawsuit in an attempt to obtain damages.

Obtain Evidence

A vital component of any personal injury claim is the gathering of evidence. A hit-and-run accident attorney will collect the following on your behalf:

Tangible evidence from the accident scene

Statements of witnesses

Digital data (photos, videos) from nearby surveillance cameras or witnesses

Accident documents

Experts’ reconstruction of the accident

Oversee Negotiations with the Insurance Company

Accident victims are frequently taken aback when insurance companies reject or handle their claims poorly. Negotiations and communications with any insurance company, whether yours or the at-fault parties, should be managed by a skilled lawyer who can fight for just compensation.

File a Lawsuit, If Needed

A lawsuit or trial may not be necessary because the majority of hit-and-run accident claims are resolved out of court. However, your attorney has the right to file a lawsuit on your behalf and bring the insurance company and the at-fault driver to court if they fail to treat you fairly.

Final Thoughts

Hit-and-run accidents can have a devastating impact on your physical and mental health. Choosing the right lawyer for smooth sailing through legal complexities and maximizing your compensation is imperative.