How is COVID-19 impacting you? AIA wants to know

The Automotive Industries Association has launched a second survey seeking input from repair shops on the impacts of Covid-19 on their businesses.

The second survey, to measure the cost of the pandemic and gauge industry sentiment. is now online on SurveyMonkey.

This second round of questions will give AIA Canada valuable input from the automotive aftermarket, and will help build financial and other supports for companies large and small during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This series of short surveys will help us better understand the impact on your business,” the AIA has stated. “The anonymized results will be shared with government authorities with the aim of implementing concrete actions for the aftermarket that will benefit businesses and the workers they employ.”

You can find the survey HERE.