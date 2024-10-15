How dangerous the ‘new car smell’ can be

A recent MIT study has found that high temperatures inside vehicle cabins during hot summer days significantly increase the levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), posing potential health risks to occupants.

A new study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cabin air dynamics: Unraveling the patterns and drivers of volatile organic compound distribution in vehicles, published in the journal PNAS Nexus emphasized the critical role of material surface temperature in driving VOC emissions, challenging the previously held belief that air temperature was the primary factor.

The research team, led by Rui Zhang and included Minglu Zhao, Hengwei Wang, Haimei Wang, Hui Kong, Keliang Wang, Petros Koutrakis, Shaodan Huang and Jianyin Xiong, looked at VOC levels inside a new car over seven summer days. They found that formaldehyde concentrations were notably high, with about one-third of the readings exceeding the standard limit for in-cabin air quality.

The study’s findings are particularly concerning for new vehicles exposed to high temperatures, which can exacerbate the “new car smell” often associated with VOC emissions. The researchers discovered that material surface temperature, rather than air temperature, is the most significant factor influencing VOC emission behaviours.

The report observed that the implications of this research are significant for both the automotive industry and public health. High levels of VOCs can have adverse health effects, including respiratory issues and other long-term health problems. It outlined that by identifying material surface temperature as a key factor in VOC emissions, manufacturers can design vehicle interiors to minimize harmful exposures, especially during hot summer months.

VOCs, emitted from various materials and products within vehicle cabins, pose a significant risk to occupants, particularly in high-temperature conditions. Understanding the factors that influence VOC emissions is essential for developing strategies to reduce exposure and improve overall air quality.

The research team hoped their findings lead to more informed decisions in vehicle design and air quality management.

Image credit: Depositphotos.com