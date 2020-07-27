Hope & Cope walkathon to take new form during Covid

The annual Hope&Cope event organized by Dorval, Sources and St-Henri Auto Parts will go on this year… but in a very different form.

“Yes, things are different this year,” says co-organizer Alex Trichas, “but the need for cancer support is as stronger as ever!”

The traditional Walkathon event will this year be held on Sunday September 13th from 9am to 12pm in hundreds of locations around the country.

Groupe Dorval is encouraging participants to lace up their running shoes, and walk within their respective “bubbles” in their neighborhoods, favorite parks, and on local walking trails. Pictures and videos showing support can be posted on social media and will be shared on the company’s Facebook event page.

“As you may be aware, Hope & Cope’s Cancer Exercise and Rehabilitation Program is a beacon to anyone touched by cancer by teaching, guiding and supporting cancer-affected individuals through all stages of cancer survivorship,” Trichas said in a letter to supporters. “By participating in this virtual walkathon, you will have a positive impact on so many people with cancer; people who, with the help of Hope & Cope and your donations, learn how to exercise can help them feel stronger, both physically and mentally.”

He will be doing his walk at St-Maxime Park in Laval, Que.

“I will be glad to see you there if you want to join me for a socially distanced walk!” he wrote.

Over the past years, the charity has raised over $720,000.

The 2020 donation forms are available in both English (pasted below) and French.