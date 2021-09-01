Here’s how many Canadians have bought EVs

A new milestone was reached last month in a federal program designed to promote the adoption of zero-emission vehicles — 100,000 Canadian people and businesses have either bought or leased such a vehicle since the program started.

The Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles Program (iZEV) was launched by the federal government in May 2019. The program encourages people or businesses to buy or lease ZEVs — be it a battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicle — by offering an incentive of up to $5,000.

On Aug. 12, the federal government announced that more than 100,000 Canadian individuals and businesses have taken part in the iZEV program since it launched in May 2019.

“The passing of the 100,000 purchases or leases milestone is a testament to both growing zero-emission vehicle demand and Canadians doing their part to reduce their emissions,” Transport Canada said in an announcement.

Deeming the program a success last fall, the government added more than $287 million to continue the program. It’s total funding is now $587 million.

According to the iZEV program’s website, it had almost $154 million still available in funds as of June 30.