Grant Brothers Sales to represent Mahle in Canada

Mahle Aftermarket has partnered with Grant Brothers Sales to expand its product offerings in Canada.

Grant Brothers Sales is one of Canada’s largest manufacturers’ representatives. The agreement enables Mahle to provide its broad portfolio of aftermarket solutions to customers in all major Canadian markets.

Implemented through an organized program of pull-through selling and in-store merchandising, Mahle will work closely with the Grant Brothers’ team of 28 sales and customer service personnel to distribute a diverse range of vehicle technologies including thermal management products, fast and reliable diagnostics and service solutions, as well as spare parts.

“We are excited to be partnering with Grant Brothers to bring our portfolio of innovative products to an important North American market that represents the world’s second-largest nation in total area,” said Jon Douglas, president of Mahle Aftermarket North America. “Through their service offerings, Grant Brothers has established and maintained pivotal relationships with key automotive aftermarket vendors across the vast region of Canada and we look forward to working closely with them moving forward to provide customers with a ‘full systems approach’ that also includes expert support and technical training.”

Following its recent 75th Anniversary celebration, the team at Grant Brothers Sales has already been working closely with Mahle Aftermarket to implement a 2020 sales strategy, which included a visit to the Mahle Aftermarket North American headquarters in Farmington Hills, Mich., on January 15, 2020.

“The Canadian automotive aftermarket is a very vast, lucrative industry, and we are thrilled to be working with Mahle to bring customers state-of-the-art offerings and technical expertise as this market continues to grow,” said Adam Crisp, president of the automotive division of Grant Brothers Sales Limited. “Add to that the prominent professional relationships our team has developed over many decades in the business, and we have all the building blocks for success.”

From a small test workshop to one of the top 20 automotive suppliers, Mahle is proud to celebrate 100 years of delivering superior quality products around the world.

