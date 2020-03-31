GM wins IHS Markit loyalty award

General Motors Corporation has retained its position as leader in automotive manufacturer loyalty, as measured by IHS Markit’s annual Automotive Loyalty Awards program.

The program, now in its 24th year, recognizes OEMs and brands for their leadership in customer retention. Winners were named across 15 categories.

General Motors earned the top award, Overall Loyalty to Manufacturer, with a loyalty rate of 68.9 percent.

Ford won for Overall Loyalty to Make, with a loyalty rate of 62.3 percent.

In measuring customer retention, IHS found that in 2019, with approximately 17.5 million new vehicle registrations during the calendar year, 54.6 percent of customers returned to market to purchase or lease another new vehicle from the same make they already owned. It is the seventh consecutive year of an industry loyalty rate over 50 percent.

IHS Markit recognized Toyota for highest Ethnic Loyalty to Make among all ethnic groups combined, as it led in loyalty among all three ethnic groups – African American, Hispanic, and Asian.

Lincoln topped the Overall Loyalty to Dealer category, as more Lincoln owners returned to a Lincoln dealer for another Lincoln than any other brand during the 2019 calendar year.

Tesla was recognized for Highest Conquest Percentage during the 2019 calendar year.

Loyalty is determined when a household that owns a new vehicle returns to market and purchases or leases another new vehicle of the same make, model or manufacturer. This year’s awards are based on an analysis of nearly 17.5 million new vehicle registrations during the 2019 calendar year.

www.ihsmarkit.com

www.ihsmarkit.com/automotive