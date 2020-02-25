GM training manager to lead ASE Education Foundation

The ASE Education Foundation has announced the officers for its 2020 board of directors.

The new chairman is Chris Wallace, technical training integration manager for General Motors. Vice chairman Ted Hood is the division sales manager of Genuine Parts Company.

Donna Schaar, AVP talent at CarMax, Inc., is the new treasurer.

Michael Godson, a professor at Clark College is ecretary

And Lenora Jackson, manager training operations for American Honda Motor Co. serves as past chair.

New members of the board are Todd Berman of Berman Auto Group and Rafael Garcia of Hill Country European Autoworks. They Mike Hoffman of FedEx Freight, and Trey Michael of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, who joined the board in mid-2019.

Leaving the board after years of valued service are Mark Miller of General Motors, Jim Norton of Jim Norton Toyota, and Donny Seyfer of Seyfer Automotive.

“The ASE Education Foundation depends on the expert guidance of our officers and directors,” said Mike Coley, foundation president. “We thank them for their time and efforts, and we appreciate their employers who support our mission.”

The ASE Education Foundation works with over 2,300 automotive technology training programs and over 50,000 students to provide the transportation industry a viable workforce through standards and credentials for institutions, organizations and individuals. The Foundation also offers career development and workplace exposure by creating relationships and partnerships with employers.

www.aseeducationfoundation.org