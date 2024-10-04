Giving a voice to the counter pros in Jobber News

The September issue of Jobber News is focused on what’s on the minds of the professionals who keep jobber stores running across the country.

The cover story features the results of our survey of counter professionals from Canadian jobber stores, asking them various questions, ranging from how they like their job to how they deal with customers to the challenges they face to how they deal with customers.

It’s insight that you can’t find anywhere else, giving you a pulse on how frontline staff are feeling behind the counter.

Elsewhere, we have Kumar Saha looking at e-commerce in Canada. We hear about its growth in the U.S. Is it the same in Canada? He examines the trends.

Zakari Krieger draws on his experience as a jobber store owner in taking care of staff. He offers his expertise on how your store can succeed and meet the needs of your staff.

Lauren McCullough is dedicated to helping the aftermarket properly use artificial intelligence successfully — but that doesn’t mean you need an AI strategy. She explains what you do need instead.

And we have our usual sections like Letters, News, By the Numbers, the CAR-toon in the back.

Grab your copy or click here to read the digital edition.