subscribe
  • digital editions

    Digital Editions:

    View the latest digital editions of all of our publications or head straight to the archives

    SUBSCRIBE

    • July/August 2024

      July/August 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

    • September/October 2024

      September/October 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

    • Summer 2024

      Summer 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

  • News
  • Products
  • podcasts
  • Subscribe
  • Advertise
  • Careers presented by
Home
News
Giving a voice to the counter pros…

Giving a voice to the counter pros in Jobber News

, ,
Adam Malik

Share

The September issue of Jobber News is focused on what’s on the minds of the professionals who keep jobber stores running across the country.

The cover story features the results of our survey of counter professionals from Canadian jobber stores, asking them various questions, ranging from how they like their job to how they deal with customers to the challenges they face to how they deal with customers.

It’s insight that you can’t find anywhere else, giving you a pulse on how frontline staff are feeling behind the counter.

Elsewhere, we have Kumar Saha looking at e-commerce in Canada. We hear about its growth in the U.S. Is it the same in Canada? He examines the trends.

Zakari Krieger draws on his experience as a jobber store owner in taking care of staff. He offers his expertise on how your store can succeed and meet the needs of your staff.

Lauren McCullough is dedicated to helping the aftermarket properly use artificial intelligence successfully — but that doesn’t mean you need an AI strategy. She explains what you do need instead.

And we have our usual sections like Letters, News, By the Numbers, the CAR-toon in the back.

Grab your copy or click here to read the digital edition.

Related Posts

Brian-scaled.jpg September 24, 2024

From the Magazine: Driving home success

Auto Repair & Service By Brian Michel
Read More
Beech-scaled.jpg September 19, 2024

From the Magazine: Talent Search

Auto Repair & Service By Alan Beech
Read More
Greg-1-scaled.jpg September 17, 2024

From the Magazine: Be where you want to be

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
Erin-scaled.jpg September 12, 2024

From the Magazine: So you’re thinking about opening a second location…

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
Kreiger.png September 10, 2024

From the Magazine: Losing the personal touch

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
TMPS.png September 5, 2024

From the Magazine: The pressure of TPMS tools

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
September 3, 2024

Overcoming TPMS trepidation in this issue of CARS

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
Jeff-Jennifer-scaled.jpg August 22, 2024

EV World: Staying ahead of the EV curve

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
See all in category

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *