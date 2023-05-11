Gathering Evidence After A Car Accident: 7 Things You Should Know

Car accidents can be debilitating for victims, but the legal restitution process gives survivors hope that justice can be achieved. The compensation process can be tricky and paperwork-heavy, but the success of any claim relies on evidence of the case. Gathering evidence is one of the most critical steps after a car accident, as lawyers must prove fault and reveal the extent of the damages the victim(s) suffered. The need for copious evidence arises because defense lawyers and insurance companies often challenge and reject valid claims that lack overwhelming evidence.

Car accidents have been on the rise in every NY borough. However, Brooklyn stands out because of the exceptionally high numbers. According to a report from the New York State Department of Health (2012-14), there were 1,098 deaths each year due to unintentional motor vehicle traffic-related injuries in the borough. The stats have increased rapidly in these past years. If you or a loved one suffered injuries on the road, consult a Brooklyn auto crash attorney to assess your legal claim. During your consultation, the lawyer will request information to understand the case. Hence, it is crucial to provide as many details as possible.

Evidence From The Crash Site is Crucial

Successfully resolving a car accident claim often depends on a victim’s actions in the immediate aftermath of a crash. You must show that the accident occurred the way you allege. Without objective evidence, your statements and memories of the crash may differ from those of the defendant. Moreover, gathering evidence days or weeks after the accident can be difficult.

You may need help to trace witnesses, leaving you with no way to get their observations on record. Also, debris may be swept up quickly by road crews for the safety of other motorists. While moments after a car crash can be confusing, especially when physical injuries are involved, gathering and preserving evidence immediately after the collision is critical. This will assist your auto crash attorney in proving liability and damages sustained. If you aren’t in a state to collect evidence after a crash, ask someone to help you.

Steps You Can Take Immediately After Surviving a Crash

Seek Medical Attention

The first thing to do would be to compose yourself and check for injuries. If you can move, get to a safe spot away from oncoming traffic. If possible, help other injured people, but your health is paramount. Call 911 as soon as possible and explain the situation in detail. Once first responders arrive, let them do a full medical check of your systems. This record will show the type and extent of injuries from the accident. They can show the medical treatment needed, the financial costs for treating the injuries, and the extent of pain, suffering, and emotional trauma.

Take Photos and Videos of the Scene

Gathering evidence for a car accident is easier than ever because most people have cell phones with quality cameras. Pictures can demonstrate the relative positions of the automobiles, the points of collision, crash debris, skid marks, weather conditions, and other relevant details about the reason that may have caused the crash. If you’re physically able after the accident, use your phone to capture pictures of the accident scene from different angles. Also, take photos of any visible injuries to you and your passengers.

Get Details of the Other Party

If you’re involved in an accident with another driver, request identifying information about them and their vehicle. This includes their full names, contact information, driver’s license number, insurance information, and vehicle information, such as make, model, and registration plate number.

Get Witness Information

Witness statements can be vital evidence in a car accident claim. If there are bystanders nearby who witnessed the accident, request their contact information and have your personal injury attorney contact them later so they can record statements. If there are no physical witnesses, you should look for nearby businesses with security footage that may have captured the crash.

Get the Police Report

Typically, police are the first responders to a car accident scene. They create an official record of the accident, detailing its location, time, date, and circumstances. A police repair may also contain witness statements and details about the crash, such as the speeds and directions of both vehicles, skid marks, and whether one driver was breaking the law.

Keep Track of Damages

Keeping track of all expenses you incur due to the accident is essential. Keep copies of any appointment letters, medical bills, medical assistance or personal services invoices, and receipts for repairs or damaged property.

Seek Legal Assistance

With proper evidence, you can clarify your case in front of the auto crash attorney about your car accident claim. A lawyer will analyze the evidence to understand better what led to the crash and which party was at fault. With a strong foundation of evidence, your attorney can help you get the compensation you deserve.