Free vehicle electrification webinar

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians today on vehicle electrification.
On Sept. 23 at 4 p.m., the webinar entitles “Vehicle Electrification: Transitioning to Alternating Current Systems” will be hosted by Dr. Mark Quarto, founder of Quarto Technical Services. He will provide unique insight on the topics of:
After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.
Click here to register or for more information.
