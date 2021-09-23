Free vehicle electrification webinar

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians today on vehicle electrification.

On Sept. 23 at 4 p.m., the webinar entitles “Vehicle Electrification: Transitioning to Alternating Current Systems” will be hosted by Dr. Mark Quarto, founder of Quarto Technical Services. He will provide unique insight on the topics of:

Industry update: it’s about transportation, not just automotive

Regulatory requirements for electric vehicle power: New PIDs and diagnostics

Systems that utilize AC power

DC vs. AC power analysis: Simple comparisons

Elements of AC power: the new language of analysis and diagnostics

DC resistance, inductance, impedance, capacitance, phase angle, current-to-frequency ratio, dissipation factor, efficiency, power factor and more

How understanding AC power affects depth of diagnostic success

Synthesizing AC power from DC: The power inverter AC waveform creation

Electric machines: AC sine waves, speed, torque and power control

The inevitable changes are happening now: it’s time for instructors and technicians to embrace the change to AC

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

Click here to register or for more information.