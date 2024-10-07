Fountain tire promotes three to VP roles

Three Fountain Tire executives have been moved up to vice president roles, the company announced.

Curtis Goodwin will become VP of Alberta and Saskatchewan store; Nason Higinbotham will take over as VP of stores in B.C., Manitoba and Ontario; and Yves Richard will become VP of supply and wholesale.

“I’m delighted to welcome Curtis, Nason and Yves to Fountain Tire’s senior leadership team,” Fountain Tire CEO Jason Herle said in the announcement. “Each bring a unique skillset that will enhance our strategic direction, champion our partnership philosophy and support our store managers in delivering an exceptional customer experience.”

Goodwin started his career at Fountain Tire more than 30 years ago, moving up from assistant manager to store in Edmonton. After spending time in the dealer network, he returned to the company in 2018. He was most recently general manager for Alberta and Saskatchewan stores.

He will now oversee his current territory in an elevated capacity while developing the next generation of regional leadership.

Higinbotham has been with Fountain Tire since 2014, moving to the company’s store operations team in 2020. He led the launch of TireMobile, the company’s first consumer mobile tire service. He was most recently the general manager of B.C. and Yukon Stores.

Richard spent 17 in the telecommunications industry before joining Fountain Tire in 2014. He led the launch of Fountain Tire’s Digital Vehicle Report program. He was promoted to general manager in 2023. Richard also chairs the board of Goodyear’s Canadian Commercial Tire and Service Network.

In his new role, Richar will oversee the company’s product and pricing, inventory, warehousing and logistics, retread and wholesale portfolios.