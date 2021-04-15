Fountain Tire announces three C-suite appointments

Fountain Tire has appointed a new chief operating officer position and a new chief financial officer.

Jason Herle will assume the new role of COO, Cathy de Kock Gordon will take on the role of CFO following the retirement of David Janzen, and Shad Smereka will become vice-president, people and customer experience. The new appointments are effective immediately, with all three executives based out of Fountain Tire’s corporate office in Edmonton, Alberta.

“Fountain Tire is committed to continual enhancement,” says Brent Hesje, CEO of Fountain Tire. “Customer experience is a focus throughout our company. With an improved structure in place at head office, our store managers are better supported to focus on delivering exceptional customer service within our communities.”

“Our people and our customers are at the forefront of these changes as we continue to live our core purpose: Helping people get there – safely, sustainably and successfully,” adds Hesje.

Jason Herle is a Chartered Professional Accountant with a 26-year history with Fountain Tire. His diverse experience across the company ranges from store operations to real estate and expansion as well as wholesale. Herle most recently served as senior vice-president, marketing, information systems and supply chain, marrying areas of the business that contribute to industry-leading customer experience. In his new position as COO, he will continue to operationalize the company’s focus on customer service.

Cathy de Kock Gordon, CPA, joined Fountain Tire in 2004, and over the past 17 years gained experience through progressive roles in accounting, finance, and information systems. In November 2017, de Kock Gordon was promoted to associate vice president finance, with responsibility for accounting and finance services provided to Fountain Tire businesses as well as corporate reporting, tax reporting and compliance, credit, cash management and national accounts. As CFO, Cathy will oversee the directors of finance in business operations and programs as well as the director of legal and real estate.

Shad Smereka, CPHR is a 24-year veteran of Fountain Tire. He joined the company as promotions manager in 1997. He has held leadership roles in safety, learning and development and HR. In 2018, Smereka was named general manager, people and store innovation, a role in which he led a team supporting more than 2,500 Fountain Tire associates across 160 store locations. As vice-president, people and customer experience, Shad is focused on the connection between a fulfilled workforce and exceptional customer service.