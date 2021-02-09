First Brands Group increases Raybestos product offering

First Brands Group has recently expanded its line of premium quality Raybestos brake components by adding more than 200 new part numbers, including increased coverage for luxury vehicle applications in categories such as brake calipers and brackets, brake pad sets and brake rotors.

New Raybestos part numbers are available for luxury vehicle applications including Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Corvette, Genesis, Infiniti, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Saab and Volvo.

“As a dedicated top brake supplier, we are continuously adding new part numbers to our line of Raybestos brake products to help our customers grow their brake businesses,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, First Brand Group. “Our most recent additions significantly increase our coverage for the luxury vehicle market, giving today’s professional technicians the quality parts that they can rely on to get the job done right, the first time.”

The complete family of Raybestos brake products include disc pads and shoes, drums and rotors, master cylinders, wheel cylinders, calipers, hubs, hoses and hardware. New part numbers and their applications can be downloaded in a PDF format by visiting the new number announcements section of the Raybestos website at www.raybestos.com.