Filtration specialist Mann+Hummel celebrating 80 years in business

Filtration specialist Mann+Hummel is gearing up to celebrate its 80th anniversary this year.

Since its founding in 1941, the family-owned company is now a leading filtration expert, providing employment for around 22,000 people at more than 80 locations.

“We owe our continued success mainly to our reliability, continuity and identification as a family-owned company. As Chairman of the Supervisory Board and grandson of one of the founders, Adolf Mann, I am very proud to be able to continue the legacy that he and Dr. Erich Hummel started in 1941, along with dedicated employees,” said Thomas Fischer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The planned festivities for the big event had to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, there will be individual and partly digital activities for employees at the sites worldwide.

The company has also designed a brochure documenting the milestones in the company’s history.

In 2019, almost eight decades after its founding, Mann+Hummel announced the highest sales revenue in the company’s history at EUR 4.2 billion – despite increasingly challenging conditions resulting from, among other things, mobility change, environmental and climate awareness, digitalization and political shifts.

“In the course of my 20 years with the company, I have become familiar with all areas of Mann+Hummel. What impresses me most are the people who, even under challenging circumstances, work every day with great commitment to our common goals”, said Kurk Wilks, President and CEO.

Fighting COVID-19

With the development of antiviral air purifiers, Mann+Hummel is currently helping to contain the spread of the coronavirus with its filtration technology.

The devices filter the SARS-CoV-2 virus, flu and cold viruses, as well as free allergens from the air.

“We see our core competence of filtration as a key technology that can make a lasting and decisive contribution to cleaner mobility, cleaner water and cleaner air. The primary goal here is to secure the company’s future viability while at the same time expanding our market leadership in filtration,” explained Fischer.

In 2019, the company acquired Hardy Filtration, a Canadian air filtration company, and the takeover of parts of Seccua Holding AG, which specializes in the development and production of ultrafiltration systems for drinking water treatment. Continuing to expand in growth markets worldwide, Mann+Hummel also acquired helsa Functional Coating last year, through which the portfolio was supplemented mainly in molecular filtration and elastomer and activated carbon technology for special industrial applications.